Decision to revoke media accreditation for reports from Kherson was made after PO team, - Musaeva

Denying media accreditation for reports from liberated Kherson is a "shot in the leg".

Sevgil Musaeva, editor-in-chief of "Ukrainian Pravda" publication, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The decision to revoke the accreditation of foreign and Ukrainian journalists for reports and photos from free Kherson is absolutely shameful. It also demonstrates a lack of understanding of the functions and tasks of journalism and the incompetence of people who are responsible for communication policy in the state. From what I know, the General Staff accepted this decision after the team from the President's Office. Logic? Someone didn't like that journalists were the first to arrive at the scene. And not the president. Yes, because we are guided by the interests of society and our audience. And it will always be like that," she said.

According to her, the de-accreditation of CNN and Sky News is a "shot in the foot".

"Depriving CNN and Skynews of accreditation, which talk about our war and help maintain the level of attention to our country and, as a result, empathy of people to us in different parts of the world, is a shot in the foot, sorry. We, Ukrainian Pravda, have also fallen into disfavor. The General Staff revoked the accreditation of our photographer Dmytro Larin, who took thousands of photos of this terrible war. These photos were exhibited at dozens of exhibitions abroad. Including those where government institutions were partners. I hope for common sense. And I advise you not to fight with journalists. Nothing it never ends with good things. Tested by experience and time," she concluded.

We will remind you that earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revoked the accreditation of some journalists for "information activities in Kherson before the completion of stabilization measures."

"Media Detector" reported that journalists from CNN and SkyNews were stripped of their accreditation.