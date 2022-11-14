Terms of end of war will be determined by Kyiv, and not by other European capitals, - Stoltenberg

The fate of Ukraine or the conditions for the end of Russian aggression will not be decided in any of the European capitals, since such conditions must be determined by Ukraine itself, based on its own achievements on the battlefield and on the assistance of the Alliance.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday in The Hague during a press conference following his visit to the Netherlands, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine must decide what are the acceptable conditions for resolving this conflict. We will not sit in Brussels or in other European capitals and decide what is acceptable for them. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine... What we will do is to bring to the maximum probability of reaching such a solution that will be acceptable to the Ukrainians at the negotiating table. The way we will do this is to strengthen their strength on the battlefield," Stoltenberg emphasized.

He noted that NATO is not a party to this conflict, but confirms again and again that the Allies support Ukraine's right to self-defense. Ukraine defends itself against an aggressive war, and this right is provided by the UN Charter.

Stoltenberg reminded that it is Ukraine and Ukrainians who are paying the highest price in this fight against external aggression, including human losses and the destruction caused. Therefore, it is Ukraine that will determine the conditions that are acceptable to Ukrainians in ending this conflict.

The head of the Alliance repeated again: if President Zelensky and Ukrainians stop fighting, Ukraine will cease to exist as an independent country. If Russia and President Putin stop fighting, then there will be peace.

"We must remember what all this is. It is aggression, when Russia, President Putin invaded another country. With such actions, they violated international law. Despite the fact that they (Russia. - Ed.) lost certain captured territories during of the past months and weeks, they still control a large part of Ukraine. Ukraine has said that it is ready to negotiate, but we also know that the only way to achieve an acceptable result is their (Ukrainians') strength on the battlefield," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

He noted that Russia and Putin could end this war tomorrow. They started this war and they can stop it. Ukraine itself will decide when and under what conditions to hold negotiations with the aggressor country.