European Union has officially launched training mission for 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers

The European Union has officially launched a training mission for Ukrainian fighters. As part of the mission, up to 15,000 military personnel will be trained.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the Presidency of the Czech Republic in the Council of the European Union.

"The European Council launched the EU military assistance mission EUMAM to support Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia and to train up to 15,000 members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," it said.

It is noted that the decision enters into force from the time of publication in the official journal of the EU.

See more: Troops of Russian Federation struck critical infrastructure of Sumy region, there are wounded. PHOTOS