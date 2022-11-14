Number of shelling of Mykolaiv has decreased, but it is still dangerous to return to city, - Mayor Sienkovych

Recently, especially with the liberation of Kherson from the Russian invaders, shelling of Mykolaiv has decreased, but it is still dangerous to return to the city.

This was announced by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Mykolaiv was shelled very actively throughout the war, the shelling decreased in the last two weeks. The last time we were shelled three days ago: you know the case, all the floors in a five-story building collapsed, seven people died... Since then, we have been hearing explosions on the outskirts of the city, but there are no explosions in the city itself," said the head of the city.

He recalled that the Russians were shelling Mykolaiv from near Kherson with S-300 missile systems. Now, apparently, these complexes have been transferred to the left bank of the Dnipro.

"That's why we are quiet now. I don't think it will always be like this, but I hope (it will last. - Ed.) as long as possible," said the mayor.

Sienkovych continues to dissuade residents of Mykolaiv who left the city from returning: firstly, because of the lack of water supply, and secondly, because of the danger of renewed shelling.

According to him, the city is currently not rebuilding objects destroyed by Russian shells, as such spending of funds is illogical in view of the possibility of new attacks from the Russian Federation.

Regarding large and medium-sized businesses, Sienkovych believes that only those enterprises whose owners are able to ensure the safety of their employees can return and resume work.