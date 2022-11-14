In Belarus, tender was announced for printing of 50,000 forms of prescriptions for mobilized soldiers, - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivsk directions.

"Glory to Ukraine! The two hundred and sixty-fourth day of the Russian large-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine continues.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, continues to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River. At the same time, it conducts offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivsk directions. In order to replenish losses, the training of mobilized enemy personnel continues in military educational institutions, training centers and their subsequent transfer to the areas of hostilities.

During the current day, the Russian occupiers launched 2 rockets and 16 air strikes, carried out 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. According to the available information, the military commissariat of the Brest region has announced a tender for the printing of 50,000 copies of mobilized order forms with the deadline of December 31 of the current year.

There is still a threat of missile and air strikes by the enemy, do not ignore air warning signals.

The enemy also shelled:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Ambarne, Aniskine, Budarki, Vovchansk, Kamianka, Sosnivka, and Yablunivka settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various types, in the areas of Berestove, Kislivka and Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region and Nevelske and Torske in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Beilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Severne and Spirne settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka region - from artillery of various calibers, in Vodiany, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaisky regions of Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of Bohoaivlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vulhedar, Novopil, Pavlivka and Prechistivka settlements in Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Olhivske, Temyrivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, areas of Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Mykolaivka, Mylove and Chornobaivka settlements of the Kherson region were hit by artillery fire.

According to detailed information, it was confirmed that the command post of one of the units of the occupying forces in the city of Horlivka, Donetsk region, was damaged. As a result of the strike, 7 trucks and 2 MT-12 "Rapir" guns were destroyed. Also, 15 invaders were wounded and 3 MT-LBs were damaged. Information about the dead occupiers is being clarified.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 17 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. In turn, soldiers of missile troops and artillery hit 2 control points, as well as 7 areas of concentration of manpower and OVT of the occupiers.