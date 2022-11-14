Russian occupiers want to remove entire population from Kreminna, Severodonetsk and Rubizhne, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers plan to evacuate the entire civilian population from the settlements of Kreminna, Severodonetsk and Rubizhne in the Luhansk region.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on November 14, 2022, Censor.NET reports.

"Due to the difficult humanitarian situation in the Luhansk region, the occupiers plan to carry out a full evacuation of the civilian population from the settlements of Kreminna, Severodonetsk and Rubizhne deep into the temporarily occupied territories," the message says.

The General Staff also reports that in Mariupol, Donetsk region, the occupation authorities are expanding the coverage area of ​​propaganda sources.

"According to available information, the occupiers are launching the Mariupol-24 TV channel. Round-the-clock broadcasting is planned to be implemented within a month," the General Staff said.