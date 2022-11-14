Ukraine presented draft resolution on reparations from Russian Federation at UN General Assembly

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, at the meeting of the extraordinary special session of the UN General Assembly, presented a draft resolution on the creation of a mechanism to compensate Ukraine for losses caused by the war unleashed by Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The proposal in front of you today is a declaration that Russia should be held accountable for violations of international law in Ukraine. This is a confirmation of the need to create a concrete mechanism for reparation of damages that will breathe life into this declaration," Kyslytsia said.

According to him, the document contains a call to member states to unite and create a legitimate international infrastructure to overcome the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, fix evidence of atrocities and "preserve hope for justice for millions of those whose lives have been forever changed by the imperial ambitions of a small ruler of a large countries".

Kislytsia recalled that in response to the consequences of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, the UN Security Council in 1991 adopted a number of resolutions, according to which a commission and a fund were created to compensate for the damages caused by the war. However, the Russian Federation would not allow such a decision to be made in the Security Council regarding its war in Ukraine, using the right of veto, the diplomat stated.

"Russia prefers impunity to accountability, and when it comes to the process in the Security Council, it knows only two things - lies and the right of veto," he said.

Postpred emphasized that Russia destroyed almost half of Ukrainian power grids and engineering communications, leaving millions of Ukrainians without electricity, water and heating ahead of winter. "Atrocities committed by Russians in the occupied territories: murder, rape, torture, forced deportation, looting speak for themselves," he said, adding that millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes and seek refuge.

Calling for support for the resolution, Kislytsia emphasized that he was not asking to "take someone's side." "We are sure that you are all on the side of the UN Charter, its goals and principles, on the side of international law," said the Ukrainian diplomat.