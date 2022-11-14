Kuleba formulated 10 steps that will help Ukraine and EU survive winter of war

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, during his speech at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU, outlined 10 steps that will guarantee that Ukraine and the EU will survive this winter.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"These are ten steps that guarantee that both Ukraine and the EU will survive this military winter," Kuleba said.

According to him, the first step is sanctions. "Sanctions helped seriously slow down the Russian war machine. This shows that the pressure needs to be increased," the minister said, highlighting among the priorities the strengthening of energy restrictions, the expansion of the list of individual sanctions and the complete ban of Russian propaganda.

The second point he called defense support and the provision of weapons. In this regard, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine thanked the EU for the activation and acceleration of international military aid and welcomed the Council's decision to allocate the sixth package of 500 million euros within the framework of the European Peace Fund and the creation of an EU military aid mission in support of Ukraine.

Kuleba named financial and humanitarian assistance as the next points. "We need urgent supplies of energy equipment, primarily transformers, and I am grateful to those of you who have already taken the appropriate steps. I am also grateful to the European Commission for active work in this direction. We are looking forward to the International Conference on Assistance to Ukraine, which is planned on December 13 in France," said the head of the Foreign Ministry.

The minister named agricultural exports as the fifth step. In this connection, he noted that Putin returned to the implementation of the grain agreement, because the Secretary General of the UN and the President of Turkey were sufficiently strict and principled with him. "They spoke to him in his language, a language he understands. This is an example to follow and at the same time a warning: do not give in to Russian blackmail and demands to ease sanctions. This will only worsen the situation. Instead, we must remain tough and principled," Kuleba said

Read more: Russian occupiers want to remove entire population from Kreminna, Severodonetsk and Rubizhne, - General Staff

Speaking about the sixth point - the Holodomor - Kuleba noted that it is closely related to the previous one, and called to recognize this tragedy as the genocide of the Ukrainian people, which will help to explain to EU citizens the essence of the current Russian war, to give it a historical perspective.

The minister called Ukraine's path to EU membership and the initiative to create a special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine as the seventh and eighth points.

"If this tribunal creates a precedent, then only a positive one: we will prove that punishment for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is inevitable. This will serve as a warning to all other potential aggressors and also a ray of hope for all other victims of aggression. Ukraine will put forward a resolution of the UN General Assembly regarding the responsibility of Russia, in particular for the crime of aggression. I urge you to support it," Kuleba said.

Regarding the last two points, the Minister of Foreign Affairs called on his colleagues to remain principled and not seek to normalize Russian aggression in one way or another, to take a clear position that there will be no normalization or attempts to bring Russia back to the table until it withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

Read more: War caused damage to Ukraine for third of GDP, - Marchenko

"It is, in particular, about not providing a platform to Russia, including its foreign minister. Formally, he is our colleague, but in fact he is a war criminal and an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine. He is a person who decided to violate all norms of international law and resolutely, staunchly defends these violations all over the world," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.