Occupants destroyed power supply facility on right bank of Kherson and a significant part of Mykolaiv regions - Ukrenergo

Russian military destroyed an important energy facility that provided power supply to entire right bank of Kherson region and most part of Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the Head of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

"It no longer exists. Two autotransformers, each weighing 250 tons, were blown up. The relay protection room, compressor room, battery room, which, according to the terrorists, did not cause the explosions, were additionally shot and smashed. Several hectares of the consequences of the invaders' powerless anger before fleeing from the right bank. A vile bunch that knows only how to destroy," - Kudrytskyi wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukrenergo, together with the military-civilian administrations, the State Emergency Service and regional power companies, are already working on schemes for supplying the liberated Kherson region from the neighboring two regions.

"It will not be easy - sappers are already inspecting high-voltage lines that run along the territories where heavy fighting took place recently. The level of mines there is very high. We are working carefully, but we are not wasting a single minute," said Kudrytskyi, adding that most of the liberated Kherson region has been without electricity since November 6.

Instead, according to him, on the weekend, power engineers have already handed over the list of necessary equipment for Kherson region to foreign partners of Ukraine.

"System operators of Poland and France have already responded. The equipment is already on its way to Ukraine", the Head of Ukrenergo wrote.