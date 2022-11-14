Kadyrov’s troops force residents of Melitopol region to dig trenches - Mayor Fedorov

Kadyrov’s men kidnap people in at least three villages of Melitopol region and force them to dig trenches.

This was told by the Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"They (occupants - ed.) continue to terrorize the civilian population to involve them in fortifications construction. First, they announced a salary of 80 thousand rubles per month for those who will participate in it. There were no volunteers. However, after the offers they turned to threats.

Kadyrov's men are massively kidnapping people in at least three villages of Melitopol district and forcing them to dig trenches," said Fedorov.

Read more: Russians turned Melitopol into a complete military base. Loud explosion occurred in city, - Mayor Fedorov

In his opinion, the occupiers will not stop there and will force those who agree to dig trenches to go to war.

Fedorov added that Russians are "digging" Melitopol not only from Zaporizhzhia, but also from Berdiansk, Vasylivka and Crimea. In addition, due to the lack of construction materials, the Russians began to "disassemble" the road in Henichesk district, destroying the Ukrainian infrastructure.