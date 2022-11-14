There is only one condition for negotiations - Russia must leave all occupied territories, - Zaluzhnyi

Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with General Mark Milley, Chairman of United States Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"I have assured that we will fight as far as it takes. Our goal is to liberate the entire Ukrainian land from Russian occupation. We will not stop on this path under any circumstances. Ukrainian military will not accept any negotiations, agreements or compromises. There is only one condition for negotiations - Russia must leave all the occupied territories," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

According to the Armed Forces Chief, the situation at the front is stable and controlled.

"We are closely monitoring the enemy's actions on the border with the Republic of Belarus and are building a reliable shield to protect Ukraine from the North. Defense forces, despite the fierce resistance of the occupation troops, continue offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector.

The enemy is actively attacking in the areas of Bilohorivka-Soledar-Bakhmut-Mayorsk and Avdiivka-Opytne-Vodiane-Pisky-Maryinka-Pavlivka, but is not successful. We hold the line thanks to the resilience of our forward units and combat-ready reserves.

In the Kherson direction, we are carrying out stabilization actions and strengthening defense lines," the statement reads.

It is noted that the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to focus its efforts on achieving strategic objectives to stabilize the situation in certain operational areas, conducting further offensive actions to de-occupy the entire country and prevent the enemy from breaking through in areas of possible offensive.

