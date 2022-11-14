A student from Zambia, who was serving a term in a Russian prison, died in Ukraine: Zambia demands immediate explanation from Russia

Zambia has asked Russia to explain how one of its citizens, who was serving a prison term in Moscow, ended up on a battlefield in Ukraine and was killed there.

This was stated by Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo, reports Reuters, informs Цензор.НЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

Zambia's Foreign Minister said Russia has informed the African country about the death of a 23-year-old prisoner in September.

According to him, the Zambian student was serving a prison term in a maximum security colony in Moscow after being found guilty of violating Russian law. He noted that the sentence was passed in April 2020, but did not specify what the Zambian citizen was convicted of. He died in the war in Ukraine on September 22. Diplomats were informed about the death only on November 9.

"The Government of Zambia has appealed to the Russian authorities with a request to urgently provide information on the circumstances under which a Zambian citizen, who is serving a prison sentence in Moscow, could have been recruited to participate in hostilities in Ukraine," - the Foreign Minister of Zambia said.