Russian Federation is transferring troops from Kherson region to Donetsk direction, - ISW

Russian troops are likely to transfer troops to the Donetsk region after leaving the right bank of the Kherson region, in order to intensify operations around Bakhmut, Donetsk, and in the west of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Russian forces are likely to make gains in these areas in the coming days and weeks, but these gains are unlikely to be significant from an operational point of view," the report said.

ISW analysts draw attention to the fact that the Ministry of Defense of Russia increased the number of statements about Russian territorial gains in the Donetsk region on November 13 and 14.

The goal is to emphasize that Russian troops will intensify operations in the Donetsk region after withdrawing from the right bank of the Kherson region.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that Russian forces completed the capture of Mayorsk (20 km south of Bakhmut) on November 13 and Pavlivka (45 km southwest of Donetsk) on November 14 after several weeks when they did not declare Russian territorial gains.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense is probably making more specific territorial claims to create informational conditions for highlighting Russian successes in the Donetsk region and downplaying the discontent over the losses in the Kherson region," ISW analysts believe.

Read more: AFU should continue counteroffensive, taking advantage of Putin’s mistake, - ISW