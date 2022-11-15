Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 - in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the two hundred and sixty-fifth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The Russian occupiers are trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, are concentrating their efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas, and are continuing to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro. At the same time, they are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of settlements: Novoselivske, Luhansk Region; Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vremivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novokalynovka, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

The enemy does not stop shelling populated areas and positions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine along the contact line, conducts aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the past day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 23 air strikes, launched more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory, and airspace.

There is still a threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes, in particular with the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of Vorozhba, Mykolaivka, Romashkovo, Stepok, and Yunakivka settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from the artillery of various types in the areas of Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Okhrimivka, Riznikove, Staritsa, Strelecha, Ternov settlements of the Kharkiv region;

on the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Zahryzove, Kyslivka, Kolodiazne, Kopanky, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka of the Kharkiv region; Berestove, Ivanivka, Donetsk region; Makiivka, Nevske, Novoselivske, Ploshanka, Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Hryhorivka, Ozarianivka, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Serebrianka, Soledar, Spirne, Toretsk, Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka Druha, Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Niva, Neskuchne, Novopil, Pavlivka, Paraskoviivka, Prechistivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novopokrovka, Temyrivka;

in the Kherson direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Vyshchetarasivka, Dobra Nadia, Illinka settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region; Dudchany, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamianka and Tomaryne of the Kherson region.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, the enemy is looking for abandoned private houses to house servicemen who arrived to replace the losses of the occupying units. In the settlement of Novoaidar, the Russian invaders, to clarify the information about the abandoned housing, distributed notices to local residents with the demand to come to the so-called "administration" to clarify the data.

It has been confirmed that enemy units were defeated in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region in the previous days. Thus, in the settlement of Myluvatka, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the headquarters of a unit of the Russian occupation forces. Currently, it is known about 30 dead and more than 20 wounded Russian invaders.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the gradual restoration of road traffic through the Kerch bridge is noted. Drivers of passenger cars are allowed to drive through it after a thorough inspection. The rest of the transport connection is carried out via ferry crossings.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 21 times. 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 3 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, were affected.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 2 UAVs of the "Orlan" type.

Over the past day, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 3 control points, 19 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, an air defense position, and 2 ammunition depots of the Russian invaders.