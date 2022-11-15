It is necessary and possible to stop war now. "Minsk-3" will not happen, - Zelensky

The war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine must and can be stopped right now.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during his speech at the G20 summit, Censor.NET informs.

"We will not let Russia wait, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilization. I am sure that right now it is necessary and possible to stop the destructive Russian war," he said.

"I want this aggressive Russian war to end justly and based on the UN Charter and international law, and not "somehow" - according to the exact wording of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"You should not offer Ukraine compromises with a conscience - sovereignty, territory, and independence. We respect the rules and we are people of our word," Zelensky said.

According to him, "Ukraine has always been the leader of peace-making efforts and the world has seen it. And if Russia says that it supposedly wants to end this war, then let it prove it with actions."

"Obviously, it is impossible to trust Russia's words, and there will be no Minsk-3, which Russia will violate immediately after the conclusion. If there will be no appropriate actions to restore peace, it means that Russia simply wants to deceive you again, deceive the world and freeze the war just when its defeats have become especially noticeable," he said.