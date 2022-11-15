Zelensky called for exchange of prisoners in format "all for all"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for the exchange of prisoners with Russia on the principle of "all for all", as well as the release of all adults and children deported to Russia.

He announced this during a speech at the G20 summit, Censor.NET informs.

"Thousands of our people - military and civilians - are in Russian captivity. They are subjected to cruel torture - this is mass abuse! In addition, we know by name almost 11 thousand children who were forcibly deported to Russia. They are separated from their parents, knowing that they have families. And besides these children, there are tens of thousands of those who were forcibly removed and about whom we know only indirectly," he said.

"Add to that hundreds of thousands of deported adults, and you will see what a humanitarian disaster the Russian war has led to. Add political prisoners - Ukrainian citizens who are held in Russia and the temporarily occupied territory, in particular in Crimea," he said.

Zelensky noted that "we did not find support from the International Committee of the Red Cross. We do not see that they are fully fighting for access to the camps where Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners are held, or that they are helping to look for deported Ukrainians.

And such self-elimination is the self-destruction of the Red Cross as an organization that was once respected. We must unite for the sake of the only realistic model of the release of prisoners - "all for all". And also for the release of all children and adults who were deported to Russia," he emphasized.