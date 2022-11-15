Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 82,080 people (+710 per day), 2,861 tanks, 1,850 artillery systems, 5,773 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 15, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 82,080 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 15.11 are approximately:
- personnel - about 82,080 (+710) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 2861 (+13) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 5773 (+25) units,
- artillery systems - 1850 (+11) units,
- MLRS - 393 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 208 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 278 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 261 (+0) units,
- UAV of the operational-tactical level - 1511 (+2),
- cruise missiles - 399 (+0),
- ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4351 (+35) units,
- special equipment - 160 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password