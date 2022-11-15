ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Russia should leave Ukraine and stop this barbaric war, - British Prime Minister Sunak

The Russian army must withdraw from Ukraine and stop the barbaric war against our country.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit, Censor.NET reports with reference to Sky News.

It is noted that Sunak, speaking at the first meeting, which was closed to the media, criticized the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit.

"It is noteworthy that Putin did not feel the opportunity to join us here. Perhaps if he had done so, we would have continued to sort things out," he said.

The British Prime Minister named the most important thing that the Russian Federation can do now.

"Because the biggest difference anyone can make is for Russia to leave Ukraine and stop this barbaric war," he added.

