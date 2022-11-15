Russians are not going to leave rest of occupied Ukraine. There will be heavy battles - Pentagon

The liberation of Kherson was a significant achievement for Ukraine, but the Russians do not seem to be leaving the rest of the occupied territories, and there will be heavy fighting for them.

"Although we continue monitoring, according to our estimates, Russian troops have moved to the eastern bank of the river and established their defensive lines, thereby ceding a large part of the territory to the Ukrainians, including the city of Kherson," he said.

According to the official, Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate the successes achieved and are now busy clearing obstacles and mines left by the Russians. Ukrainians also assess the damage caused by the Russian occupiers before their departure; according to the official, there are reasons to believe that the Russians caused significant damage to Kherson's civil infrastructure, in particular, water supply and other communal systems.

"The Russians, it seems, are not going to leave the other part of occupied Ukraine, and there is no doubt that there are still heavy battles ahead. But the liberation of the city of Kherson is a significant achievement and a testament to the resilience, determination, and perseverance of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces in the struggle to defend their country," he said.

The Pentagon believes that with the approach of winter, it is possible that hostilities in Ukraine may slow down. However, according to the official, the rate of growth of support from the US is not predicted to slow down, as this support does not depend on the weather, but on what Ukrainians say they need.