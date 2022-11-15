Majority of G20 members strongly condemn the war in Ukraine, - Reuters

In the draft joint declaration of the G20 leaders, which may be adopted soon, it is stated that the "majority" of the members strongly condemn the war in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

"The majority of members sharply condemned the war in Ukraine and emphasized that it causes enormous human suffering and exacerbates existing problems in the world economy," the draft document says.

It is assumed that Russia opposed this wording. A European diplomat said in a Reuters comment that "there were different views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions."

