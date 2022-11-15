Best way to restore world economy is to end Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, - Scholz at G20
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries that the best way to restore the world economy would be to stop Russia’s war in Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"First of all, I would like to clearly state once again that the most effective way to achieve the recovery of the world economy is to stop Russia's war against Ukraine," Scholz said at a meeting on food and energy security at a meeting in Bali.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password