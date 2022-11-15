ENG
Best way to restore world economy is to end Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, - Scholz at G20

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries that the best way to restore the world economy would be to stop Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"First of all, I would like to clearly state once again that the most effective way to achieve the recovery of the world economy is to stop Russia's war against Ukraine," Scholz said at a meeting on food and energy security at a meeting in Bali.

Read more: Putin’s absence from G20 summit will not prevent discussion of situation around Ukraine, - Scholz

