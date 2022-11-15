Intelligence and "Return Alive" bought secret equipment worth UAH 40 million, - Budanov

Equipment codenamed "Black box" caused the Russian Federation millions of dollars in damages. Details are not disclosed due to confidentiality.

This was reported by the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET informs.

"Due to confidentiality, we cannot disclose the details of this cooperation, but its results will definitely be reflected on the battlefield. According to our calculations, the project, which we call the "Black box" among ourselves, caused millions of dollars in damage to Russia in October alone. Together with benefactors and all concerned Ukrainians, we will continue to influence the enemy's combat capability," Budanov explained.

The Defence Intelligence reminded that "Black box" is not the only joint project of the Defence Intelligence and the "Return Alive" Foundation. In the summer, benefactors handed over the Bayraktar TB2 complex to the Defence Intelligence with a total cost of $16,502,450. The complex, among other things, consists of three attack drones, an air communication system and a mobile ground control complex.

