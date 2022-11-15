On left bank of Dnipro, occupiers leave established lines and advance 15-20 km deep, - OC "South"

Enemy logistics on the left bank of the Dnipro are under the fire control of the AFU.

This was reported by the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Espresso.

"Hypothetically, the enemy can threaten Kherson, because the distance allows the use of various types of weapons, but the Armed Forces do not stand still and use counter-battery combat. In connection with this, the activity of the enemy troops on the left bank of the Dnipro is observed in terms of advancing 15-20 km deep from the shore," she explained.

According to Humeniuk, the enemy is leaving even the lines set up on the banks of the Dnipro and moving deeper to take into account the long-range artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

