Ukrainians know how to fight in winter, there may not be pause at front, - Ambassador of Great Britain, Simmons

British Ambassador Melinda Simmons believes that there may not be a pause in the war against Russia due to weather conditions.

She announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Winter may complicate the fight, but I'm not sure that it will mean a pause. We'll see, but Ukraine has made a lot of progress, successfully, and they know how to fight in winter if necessary. They have 8 years of experience," the diplomat emphasized.

Read more: Russians are not going to leave rest of occupied Ukraine. There will be heavy battles - Pentagon