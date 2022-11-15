Ukrainians know how to fight in winter, there may not be pause at front, - Ambassador of Great Britain, Simmons
British Ambassador Melinda Simmons believes that there may not be a pause in the war against Russia due to weather conditions.
She announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"Winter may complicate the fight, but I'm not sure that it will mean a pause. We'll see, but Ukraine has made a lot of progress, successfully, and they know how to fight in winter if necessary. They have 8 years of experience," the diplomat emphasized.
