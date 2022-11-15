ENG
Kherson remains "capital of region within Russia", no other decisions were made, - Peskov

Putin’s press secretary Dmytro Peskov said that the de-occupied Kherson remains the "capital" of the region in the alleged "composition of Russia".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"Peskov was asked whether Kherson remains the capital of the region: no other decisions were made," the newspaper quoted Putin's spokesman as saying.

