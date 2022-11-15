At G20 summit, consensus on condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine is gaining strength, - Scholz

At the G20 summit in Bali, there are encouraging signs of consensus that Russia’s war against Ukraine is unacceptable.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

He also noted that an agreement could be reached on the fact that nuclear weapons should not be used.

"It's a consensus that's gaining strength here," Scholz told reporters in Bali.

When asked about the conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Scholz said: "He stood next to me and said a couple of sentences, that was the conversation."

In addition, the Chancellor of Germany said that he will continue the conversation with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to find a solution to end the war against Ukraine.

