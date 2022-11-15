Serhiy Tron about carbon neutrality of mining as an incentive for green energy

The bear trend continues on the cryptocurrency market. At a relatively low exchange rate, energy costs are rising.

Under such conditions, only the market leaders are able to maintain profitability and scale of their business. Yet, they also understand that only carbon neutrality and adherence to ESG standards in general can ensure the future of the industry. Thus, White Rock Management (WRM) of Ukrainian investor Serhiy Tron, which operates in Sweden and the US and plans to open new facilities in Wyoming, has recently joined the Crypto Climate Accord, which provides for achieving zero net emissions of the crypto-industry by 2030. Another fresh initiative from market players is the Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (a green bitcoin certification protocol), which will be received by those miners who use renewable energy sources. The emergence of such environmental initiatives illustrates conviction of market leaders that only such an approach will ensure legalization in national regulatory and legislative systems and stimulate the growth of green energy to meet the needs of miners.

The crisis is an opportunity (but not for everyone)

The current key challenges of the crypto-market are on the surface – a relatively low rate with a deepening energy crisis and rising electricity prices. Many miners who invested in the purchase of expensive equipment at the rate of $60,000 now that the rate is three times lower are forced to sell their technical resources, and many small and medium-sized players end their mining career bankrupt. At the same time, for calculating large crypto-sharks, the current period is a window of opportunity.

"Everyone knows the biblical wording about the lean years replacing the fat years. Stagnation always succeeds growth and vice versa. You have to remember this and be ready for it. Today, those large companies that remembered this can buy mining equipment several times cheaper because many investors want to sell it. The price of ‘farms’ has dropped several times. New equipment allows you to open additional data centers and grow your business, which, in fact, we are doing. In particular, we plan to open a new data center in Wyoming," says Serhiy Tron.

Experts talk about the importance of Ukrainian companies’ leadership in the crypto-industry, stressing that blockchain is becoming one of the new backbones of global technological development.

"Blockchain penetrates into more and more industries, from finance, product manufacturing and sales, services, medicine, transportation to computer games," says Boris Kushniruk, economist and former chairman of the Unex bank. This process is still at the development stage, and Ukrainian companies have the opportunity to take leading positions on this market with a corresponding increase in their capitalization in billions of dollars.

"Ukraine is one of the top 5 countries by the spread of cryptocurrency technologies, our companies play a significant role on the market. This trend was before the war, and in the near future may become even stronger in spite of the bear market, and maybe even because of it," says former advisor to the head of the Association of Ukrainian Banks, financial analyst Oleksiy Kushch.

The rate and rising electricity prices, however, do not exhaust the list of the industry's key problems. Equally acute are the issues of increasing power consumption by miners, growing environmental damage, and recognizing mining by national legislators and regulators. All of these issues are closely related.

It is all because someone eats too much

In June, the New York State Senate passed a law banning the opening of new carbon-powered mining farms. The initiative also includes the launch of studies on the environmental impact of mining farms. New York’s decision is a clear illustration of the fears of authorities in many countries. Mining requires a huge amount of energy.

Bloomberg estimates that at the end of 2021, about 91 TW*h per day was spent on mining on the planet, which is already comparable to power consumption of countries such as Pakistan, Ireland or Hong Kong. In turn, in a study conducted by Nature Sustainability it is revealed that the energy cost of mining some cryptocurrencies is comparable and even exceeds those of mining metals of equivalent value.

As consumption increases, so does the pressure on national power systems, which is accompanied by increased carbon dioxide emissions from traditional energy sources to meet the needs of miners. The US Oak Ridge National Laboratory has calculated that if the rate and methods of cryptocurrency development continue, in less than three decades, CO 2 emissions could cause the global average temperature increase, the so-called ‘two degree goal’, exceeding the safe threshold.

Put it in neutral

That is why the trend of finding and implementing carbon-neutral mining solutions is gaining popularity among industry leaders. Large investors are striving for strict compliance with ESG standards and switching to renewable energy sources: wind, solar or hydroelectric power plants.

Moreover, in some cases, cryptocurrencies not only go neutral, but also become carbon-negative by providing a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. For example, the WRM facilities of Serhiy Tron in Texas run on power generated from conversion of the so-called flare gas.

"We only support clean mining," says the entrepreneur, "In Sweden, we work from WPPs and hydropower plants, using surplus energy for which there is no buyer. As for Texas, it is an oil state. One of the byproducts of mining is gas that is burned. These flares release more than 400 million tons of CO 2 equivalent into the atmosphere each year, and we use the power from gas conversion units to reduce emissions".

Experts note that for companies planning long-term development in Western markets, the strategy of carbon neutrality is a non-alternative.

"It is one of the key markers of success right now. The world economy is transitioning to green energy. Major Western countries are introducing various incentive mechanisms. For example, a ‘green tax’ or a carbon footprint tax. If the quantity of notional carbon is identified in products, they will be subject to a special tax. The green trend is one of the main trends now and will be a fundamental one in the next decade. All investments will have a ‘green’ marker. It will be possible to attract investments only if they comply with carbon neutrality and do not pollute nature", says Oleksiy Kushch.

"Today, carbon neutrality of technology makes it attractive to businesses, the public and the government. It is not just a matter of clean air. It is also the awareness of objective limitations of extracting energy resources. Therefore, the development of the crypto-market and blockchain in general should be based on technologies that have no limitations related to energy resources," agrees Boris Kushniruk.

Major market players have already been united around several initiatives designed to make mining carbon-neutral.

For example, the Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (green bitcoin certification protocol) provides for a certificate for each bitcoin mined by miners who use RESs. The authors of the initiative note that this will allow negotiating with the authorities on more active development of ‘green’ energy. Going forward, the environmental protocol aims to make bitcoin one of the planet’s most powerful climate-positive assets.

"There is a trend among miners to switch to clean energy. Companies want to work with the Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol to ensure the stability of mining, planning for the long term," notes Elliot David, Head of the Climate Strategy and Partnership Department at the Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol, in a Cointelegraph commentary.

Another initiative is the mentioned Crypto Climate Accord, which was supported by more than 250 companies working in the field of cryptocurrency, finance and technology besides WRM of Serhiy Tron. The document commits signatories to achieving zero net emissions by 2030. To do this, it is proposed to develop and implement appropriate standards that will allow transition to operation with renewable energy sources.

A lot of green mining – a lot of green energy

Serhiy Tron notes that the development of new standards for the industry is a joint task for market participants.

"The industry will be growing either way. The question is the pace and the benefit it will bring to civilization. It is already clear that blockchain technology as such, even without reference to cryptocurrencies, is a fundamental technology of the near future, which will be used in a variety of areas. At the same time, any attempt at prohibition in today's world is counterproductive. For example, China banned mining to improve the environment. As a result, miners moved to other countries, and the share of renewables in the power system decreased by 20%," states the entrepreneur.

Market leaders are increasingly expressing the paradoxical but experience-proven idea that responsible miners can not only keep their farms carbon-neutral, but also contribute to the development of green energy, as well as SPPs and WPPs, as well as enterprises for converting hazardous waste into power.

"Miners are looking for ways to locate data centers in regions that have flared gas or those that produce biofuels from agricultural waste. In fact, miners are not just focused on building mining farms, they are going to build a sustainable and responsible business that can be carbon-negative," notes Scott Offord, owner of Scott's Crypto Mining, in his commentary to Cointelegraph.

"This will sound unexpected to some, but responsible miners act as a catalyst for the development of infrastructure, particularly energy infrastructure. They create a powerful market demand that stimulates the activity of RES producers and competition between them. By the way, this reduces prices for ordinary consumers (in fact, in the US, miners who buy surplus power from cities are reducing prices for urban communities). Besides, infrastructure development means new jobs, taxes, and economic growth," adds Serhiy Tron.

Experts agree that green cryptocurrency mining will create demand for green energy sources, which will contribute to the development of renewable energy sources.

"It is a powerful incentive. RES application can be the lever to overcome the investment bottleneck of the transition. The thing is that green technology is very expensive. There is always the temptation to switch to ‘dirty’ technology in terms of energy sources. Cryptocurrencies as a high-yield fin-tech of the future together with ‘green’ technologies can create compensatory mechanisms and form competitive advantages," believes Oleksiy Kushch.

In turn, Boris Kushniruk is convinced of the need to form a targeted state policy to promote investment and develop technologies that will ensure the maximum use of renewable energy sources.

"We are talking not only about the technologies of power and heat production by means of renewable energy sources, but also their accumulation," says the expert.

We need each other: responsible mining as an opportunity for the authorities to develop regions

The transition to green mining and compromise with local authorities and national regulators are defining industry trends.

"Regulation is becoming more important than ever before for crypto-miners, especially in the United States. The American industry is becoming increasingly aware that if it does not propose efficient mechanisms, various levels of the government can intervene," says Scott Offord.

In turn, Serhiy Tron believes that the authorities will be interested in investing in carbon-neutral and even more so, in carbon-negative assets, noting that a number of leaders of American states demonstrate a progressive approach to regulating the crypto-industry. As an example, the entrepreneur mentions the state of Wyoming, where White Rock Management is opening a data center.

"The state authorities, particularly Senator Cynthia Lummis, have passed a number of laws making it easier for companies to deal with digital assets and blockchain. I am encouraged that the authorities are well aware of the fact that blockchain is not just about cryptocurrencies, but it is also, first and foremost, one of the fundamental technologies of the future, which is coming today. I am sure that Wyoming’s approach will soon become a global trend," said Serhiy Tron.