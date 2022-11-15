Indian Prime Minister Modi called for negotiations and ceasefire in Ukraine

Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for peace and diplomatic talks to end the Russia-instigated war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of diplomacy and a ceasefire in Ukraine," Modi said, adding that the responsibility for creating a new world order in the post-war period "lies on our shoulders."

According to him, it is necessary to "demonstrate a concrete and collective determination to ensure peace, harmony, and security throughout the world."

It is worth noting that earlier India abstained during the UN votes condemning the Russian invasion, remaining outwardly "neutral". However, behind the scenes of world diplomacy, "Modi remains in constant contact with Putin," the publication writes. India is believed to have played a role in persuading Russia to open the grain corridor to ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

India will chair the G20 next year and host the summit.