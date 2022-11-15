10 groups of explosives technicians working in Kherson Oblast, - National Police

Currently, 10 groups of explosive technicians work in Kherson region. By the end of the week, the number of bomb squads will be increased to 25

This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine during the live broadcast of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the head of the department noted that currently 10 explosive groups are working in the de-occupied territories of Kherson region. Policemen are demining residential buildings, water supply, Obelenergo facilities, state archives, etc.

"By the end of the week, there will be 25 such groups. We have huge territories that need to be demined to renew full-fledged police activity there. So far, the police have already demined about 400 hectares of territory, including 50 square kilometers only in the city of Kherson and its surroundings," said Klymenko.

He added that the work of explosives experts is always associated with risk because the enemy leaves behind many explosive objects with "secrets." Just these days, one police officer was killed, and four others were seriously injured during the demining of one of Kherson's administrative buildings.

"About 80,000 citizens were under temporary occupation. We process all appeals from citizens, check all information received by the police. At the same time, we continue to recommend that citizens temporarily refrain from returning to their homes until the roads are completely cleared of mines , administrative buildings and, of course, the housing stock," the Head of the National Police noted.