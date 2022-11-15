As result of impact of Russian missiles, 15 energy facilities damaged, - OP

The enemy fired more than 90 missiles at Ukraine; 70 of them were shot down by air defense.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on telegram.

"The enemy fired more than 90 missiles at Ukraine. Our anti-aircraft missiles shot down 70!!!" the message reads.

Tymoshenko noted that 15 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

As noted, emergency disconnections of subscribers are ongoing to stabilize the system.

Read more: Russia will continue missile terrorism against critical infrastructure objects, - Air Force