Air defense shot down 18 missiles out of 21 in Kyiv area
On November 15, air defense forces shot down 18 out of 21 enemy missiles in the Kyiv area.
This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, Сenzor.NET informs.
"Today, air defense units shot down 18 missiles out of 21 in the Kyiv region," the KMVA telegram channel said.
