Massive missile attack: more than 7 million consumers without electricity - PO

As a result of the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on November 15, 15 power facilities were damaged, more than 7 million consumers were cut off from electricity supply.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"There were hits, we have about 15 power facilities damaged in different regions. Because of this, there are now power outages in the city of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv regions. In general, more than 7 million customers are disconnected now, if we count in people, it is much more," Tymoshenko said.

