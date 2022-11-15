ENG
Air defence forces shoot down 8 kamikaze drones and "Kalibr" cruise missile over Odesa region - RMA

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down eight "Shahed" kamikaze drones and a "Kalibr" cruise missile over the territory of Odesa region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in video appeal by Maksym Marchenko, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"Our air defense units shot down eight "Shaheds" and one "Kalibr" missile over the region," informed Marchenko.

According to him, there is no electricity in some communities of Odesa region, but the authorities and power engineers are working to restore power supply.

