Every bomb that hits Ukraine affects Moldova and its people - Foreign Minister Popescu

As a result of today’s Russian missile strike on Ukraine, the light disappears in Moldova as well. The authorities of the neighboring state are outraged by another terror of the Russian Federation.

This is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Twitter Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu.

"Parts of Moldova are experiencing power outages because Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities and vital infrastructure," the minister wrote.

According to him, every bomb that falls on Ukraine also affects Moldova and its people.

"We call on Russia to stop the destruction immediately," Popescu added.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a massive missile attack on November 15, a number of large Ukrainian cities were left without electricity. And some settlements in Moldova also lost electricity. Moldova stopped receiving electricity from Romania.