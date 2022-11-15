Blinken: Russian attacks will not break Ukraine’s freedom, US will be there for Ukraine

Russia’s missile attacks will not break the will of the Ukrainian leadership to a just end to the war and the United States will support it in this.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Today he again demonstrated leadership, making it clear that he is ready for diplomatic action aimed at a just end to the war started by Russia. Russia has responded with a new wave of missiles. These attacks will not break Ukraine's will - we will be with Ukraine as long as it takes," Blinken tweeted on Tuesday evening.

