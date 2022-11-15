As result of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, 1 person was killed, 6 wounded, about 30 objects damaged

One person was killed and six were injured as a result of Russian occupants’ missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky during a national telethon on Tuesday evening.

"We recorded one dead... in Kyiv and six injured: three at the addresses in Kyiv and three more in another settlement. But it is too early to speak about the number of wounded. I think we will have more accurate information in the morning," Monastyrsky said.

According to him, about 30 objects were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"These are both private houses and critical infrastructure facilities. The police are working everywhere, the scene is being inspected, the remains of missiles are being collected," the minister said.

According to Monastyrskyi, Ukrainian air defense forces responded in most cases.

