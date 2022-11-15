Loss of control is observed in some occupants’ units near Kreminna, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that some units of the occupation troops lost control near Kreminna.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page of AFU General Staff.

The report states: "As a result of fire in the area of Kreminna, Luhansk region, Russian invaders have lost control of some units. The personnel of these units are planning to escape from their borders and retreat to the city".

Read more: Russians are attacking Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, but suffering heavy losses