Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate 200 settlements in half month in south and Donetsk region - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out offensive actions in the southern direction. Since November 1, 2022, the Defense Forces have liberated about 5 thousand square kilometers and about 200 settlements in the south of the country.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Hanna Maliar during the national telethon.

According to her, the Defense Forces are advancing in several directions.

"This can be said about Kharkiv, Luhansk and southern regions. In November, about 5 thousand square kilometers and about 200 settlements were liberated in the south," emphasized Maliar.

She added that Russian occupants strike at the liberated settlements, and the fiercest fighting continues in Donetsk region, where the enemy attacks several dozen times a day.

"At the same time, the Armed Forces are very confidently defending the borders. That is, the enemy is not advancing a single centimeter. Yes, there are fierce battles, the price is very high, but the enemy is not advancing," Maliar noted.