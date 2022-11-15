Massive missile Ukraine’s attack on background of G20 summit is proof of Russia’s unprincipledness - French Foreign Minister Colonna

Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna considers today’s missile attack by Russia on the territory of Ukraine as proof of the unprincipled nature of the aggressor country.

She posted the relevant post in Twitter.

"During the G20 meeting Russia once again proves its unscrupulousness by launching a series of strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. What cynicism. When G20 countries gather and try to find common ground, Russia's response is another wave of missiles," Colonna wrote.

On November 15, Russia fired about 100 missiles at Ukraine, primarily X-101 and X-555. They were partially shot down by air defense.

As a result of the shelling, 15 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. According to the estimates of the Air Forces of Ukraine, the occupants surpassed October 10. Most hits were recorded in the center and north of the country. In Kyiv the situation is extremely difficult, special schedules of emergency shutdowns are introduced.