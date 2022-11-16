Duda discusses explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and convenes National Security Council

Polish President Andrzej Duda had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Vice President Joe Biden in connection with the explosions near the border with Ukraine, which could have been caused by Russian missiles.

As Stoltenberg said on Twitter after the conversation, NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are holding close consultations. "It is important that all facts are established," he stressed.

The Office of the Polish President noted after the conversation that Warsaw verifies the validity of the application of Article 4 of the NATO Treaty."

There was also reported about Duda's conversation with Biden, but so far its details are not publicly available.

Later, the Office of the President of Poland announced his decision to convene a meeting of the National Security Council at 12:00 on Wednesday.

As a reminder, Polish media reported that two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodów, which borders with Ukraine, at 15:40 local time. According to unofficial information, it happened as a result of the fall of missiles. Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki, in agreement with President Andrzej Duda, urgently convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense. Government spokesman Piotr Mueller told reporters about the "crisis situation" and urged not to publish unverified information.

The United States, Estonia and Lithuania have already declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic and Ukraine also joined their statements.

