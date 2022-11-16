Michel initiates meeting of EU leaders participating in G20 summit due to missile attack in Poland

Due to the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, the President of the European Council Charles Michel initiates a coordination meeting with the leaders of the European Union member states, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"I have just spoken with Morawiecki. Assured him of full EU unity and solidarity in support of Poland. I propose to hold a coordination meeting on Wednesday with EU leaders participating in the G20 here in Bali," Michel tweeted.

As a reminder, Polish media reported that two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodów, bordering with Ukraine, at 15:40 local time. According to unofficial information, it happened as a result of the fall of missiles. Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki, in agreement with President Andrzej Duda, urgently convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense. Government spokesman Piotr Mueller told reporters about the "crisis situation" and urged not to publish unverified information.

The United States, Estonia and Lithuania have already declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic and Ukraine also joined their statements.

