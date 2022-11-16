Defense forces hit occupiers on left bank of Dnipro and in area of Kinburn spit. Ammunition warehouses in Nova Kakhovka and Oleshky were destroyed, - OC "South"

The situation in the South Buh direction and in the Tavria operational area remains tense but under the control of the Defense Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".

As noted, the units of the Defense Forces continue to carry out stabilization measures and consolidate their positions. The enemy continues the fortification equipment of the defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro and conducts an active defense along the entire contact line, which is demarcated by the Dnipro.

According to OC "South", during the combat day, the enemy made artillery strikes on the positions of our units in the territorial communities in Kherson, Kakhovka, and in the northeast of the Beryslav district of Kherson region. No casualties or losses. Closer to noon, the occupiers from "Hrad" attacked the Marganets community in the Nikopol region. Two private houses, an outbuilding, and power lines were damaged. As a result of the attack, a civilian was injured.

"In the afternoon, the enemy launched a massive attack with air and sea-based missiles and kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, territorial communities in the area of ​​responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces were attacked.

23 cruise missiles were directed at territorial communities in our area of ​​responsibility," the message reads.

It is also noted that 5 cruise missiles were destroyed over the Mykolaiv region, 1 over the Odesa region in the Podilsky district, 1 in the Cherkasy region, and 3 missiles in the air over the Vinnytsia region by the forces and means of anti-aircraft missile units of air defense.

"Despite the good work of our air defense, there were hits on important infrastructure facilities in the Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia regions. Energy infrastructure facilities in the Berislav district of the Kherson region and Kryvy Rih were also damaged and destroyed. In the Zelenodolsk district, a rocket hit the territory of the enterprise. 2 production facilities were damaged. Without loss of life," added the OC "South".

During massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, the enemy, in our area of responsibility, struck critical infrastructure facilities in the Kirovohrad region, Kryvy Rih, and Vinnytsia. Restoration work is ongoing. There are no victims. Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from the Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft from the direction of the Caspian Sea and from the Rostov region.

It is also reported that the missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces during the day carried out a fire attack on enemy positions and areas of concentration of manpower, equipment, and weapons on the left bank of the Dnipro and in the area of ​​the Kinburn Spit and performed more than half a hundred fire missions.

As a result of the fire damage, 17 rockets were sent into packages and 15 units of armored vehicles, 2 self-propelled artillery installations, and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle were destroyed and damaged. In addition, 2 ammunition warehouses in Nova Kakhovka and Oleshky were destroyed. The remaining losses of the enemy are being investigated.