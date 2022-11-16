Enemy attacks in area of 9 settlements were repelled, 77 rockets were shot down during yesterday’s massive shelling, - General Staff

The two hundred and sixty-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began. The enemy is trying to restrain the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions and continues to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro.

At the same time, he does not stop offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Novokalynove, Vesele, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, and Vremivka settlements in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff reminds that during the past day, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack on the military and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Residential buildings of citizens and objects of critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, and other regions of our country were affected.

"The enemy launched more than 90 Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles and more than ten attack UAVs. According to detailed information, 77 cruise missiles, 10 Iranian attack drones "Shahed-136" and one "Orion" UAV destroyed units of the Defense Forces.

Additional information is being clarified. In addition, the enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops and settlements along the contact line. So, over the past day, the occupiers have carried out 43 airstrikes and carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems," the General Staff specified.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of Krasnopillia, Ryzhivka, Kindrativka, and Slavhorod settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Starytsia, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Ternova, Kozacha Lopan, and Hoptivka;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and various caliber artillery, in the areas of Berestove, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Terny, Ploshanka, Kyslivka, Makiivka, Zarichne, Bilohorivka, and Spirne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Zelenopillia, Yakovlivka, New York and Opytne;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Novokalynove;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Prechystivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from tanks and artillery, in the areas of Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Temyrivka, Stepnohirsk, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Malynivka, Olhivske, Novopil, Huliaypole;

Also remind, that on November 15, Russia once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine. As a result of the impact of Russian missiles, 15 energy facilities were damaged. According to the Air Force, 73 of the more than 90 rockets fired by the occupiers were shot down, and all of the 10 Shaheds were shot down.