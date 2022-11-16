Russia planned large-scale missile attack on Ukraine in anticipation of Zelensky’s speech at G20, - ISW

The Kremlin prepared a massive November 15 missile strike on Ukraine before President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his 10-point peace proposal at the G20 summit.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts recalled that during the speech, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that it is possible to conduct negotiations only when Russia:

- will completely withdraw its troops from Ukraine;

- will restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine;

- would provide for punishment for war crimes, among other nuclear, energy, and food security provisions.

"It is likely that the Kremlin deliberately planned a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine in anticipation of Zelensky's speech at the G20 summit, given that a multi-directional missile campaign requires significant military training," ISW explained.

At the same time, experts pointed out that the Russian pro-war community claimed that the Kremlin allegedly took "revenge" for Zelensky's "Russophobic" statements shortly after his speech.

However, as the Institute for the Study of War emphasized, the impossibility of launching such a massive attack in a short period shows the Kremlin's disinterest in creating the preconditions for negotiations with Ukraine.

The report also added that it confirms Russia's lack of interest in peace talks and the Kremlin's official narrative surrounding the G20 meeting.

"Putin did not appear at the summit, but instead signed numerous decrees granting honorary titles to cities of Ukraine occupied by Russia. And his spokesman, Dmytro Peskov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, said that Russia would continue the "special operations" in Ukraine," ISW concluded.

Also remind, that on November 15, Russia once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine. As a result of the impact of Russian missiles, 15 energy facilities were damaged. According to the Air Force, 73 of the more than 90 rockets fired by the occupiers were shot down, and all of the 10 "Shahed" UAVs were shot down.