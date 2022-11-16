431 children died and more than 835 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of November 16, 2022, more than 1,266 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 431 children died and more than 835 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 423, Kharkiv - 264, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 77, Zaporizhzhia - 70, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 64, Dnipropetrovsk - 31.

On November 14, a 12-year-old girl was injured as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region," the report says.

2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were completely destroyed.