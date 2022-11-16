CIA Director Burns was in Kyiv during explosions on November 15. He met with Zelensky, - WP

CIA Director William Burns met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday. The meeting took place on the same day when Russian missiles attacked the capital and other regions of Ukraine.

Citing an anonymous American official, The Washington Post writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

In Kyiv, Burns "reinforced the US commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," the official said. The CIA director was safe inside the US embassy during the missile strikes, the official said.

Burns also met with his Ukrainian intelligence colleagues and discussed the US warning he issued Monday to the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service "not to use nuclear weapons" in a war against Ukraine.

It is known that on November 14 Burns was in Ankara and met there with the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin. It was the first known high-level contact between the US and Russia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.