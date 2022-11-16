Yesterday was most massive attack on critical infrastructure of Ukraine. Air defense showed excellent result, - Air Force

The massive missile attack on Ukraine by the Russian occupiers on Tuesday is the largest-scale attack on Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"This can be called the most massive attack on critical infrastructure. But the attacks were also more extensive - on February 24, and on other days when Russia used a lot of missiles," Ihnat said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday.

According to him, on Tuesday, the Russian occupiers fired almost 90 missiles at Ukraine, and taking into account UAVs, the number of air targets that participated in the attack on Ukrainian infrastructure exceeds 100.

At the same time, Ignat clarified that Ukrainian air defense units shot down all enemy UAVs and 73 missiles.

"In October, we had a similar shelling on the 10th. The enemy fired 84 missiles at critical infrastructure objects. 45 of them were shot down.

We can see that today this indicator has increased: 73 missiles out of more than 90. Plus 100% of Shaheds - 10 out of 10 shot down. This is quite good work, an excellent result," he emphasized.

Ignat added that increasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense is achieved due to the experience and professionalism of the Ukrainian army, as well as the acquisition of Western air defense systems.

Also remind that on November 15, Russia once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine. As a result of the impact of Russian missiles, 15 energy facilities were damaged. According to the Air Force, 73 of the more than 90 rockets fired by the occupiers were shot down, and all of the 10 Shaheds were shot down.