Lithuania calls for strengthening air defense on border of Poland and Ukraine and on entire eastern flank of NATO

NATO countries need to strengthen air defense on the Ukrainian-Polish border, as well as on the entire eastern flank of NATO.

This was stated by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Censor.NET reports with reference to DELFI.

"Lithuania will take an active part in the discussion, talking primarily about the deployment of air defense systems both on the border of Poland and Ukraine, and looking into the future with regard to the entire eastern flank of NATO," the leader said.

The Lithuanian president emphasized that his country is in complete solidarity with Poland. At the same time, he added that he spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Nauseda announced Poland's intention to initiate consultations on Article 4 of NATO.

"We are ready to help in all possible ways, if necessary. The President of Poland gave me information about what happened last night, about the negotiations with the leaders of other countries. And he said that today Poland will apply for the activation of Article 4 of NATO," Nauseda added.

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. It became known that US intelligence confirmed the strike by Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland "a deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation." The United States, Estonia, and Lithuania have declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting on the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the army's combat readiness. NATO Secretary General Jens noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, on November 16, Stoltenberg will gather the ambassadors of the alliance member countries for an emergency meeting to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that the President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and is convening the National Security Council.

It was also reported that due to the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will initiate a coordination meeting with the leaders of the member states of the European Union, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

On the night of November 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland emphasized that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.