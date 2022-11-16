Sunak about missile in Poland: This would not have happened if it were not for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak said that there would not have been any missile attacks on Poland if it were not for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

According to him, "none of this would have happened if it were not for Russia's invasion of Ukraine" and "this is the cruel and relentless reality of Putin's war."

"As long as it continues, it poses a threat to our security and the security of our allies. And as long as it continues, it will continue to devastate the world economy," Sunak said.

He added that there is "not a single person in the world" who would not feel the impact of Putin's war, and that world food markets have been seriously disrupted by his attempts to cut off supplies of Ukrainian grain.

"Putin's contempt for human life will be felt throughout the world for many years to come," he said.

Asked whether the strikes in Poland showed how quickly war can escalate, he added that it could lead to an escalation of the conflict: "Poland is a loyal ally of the United Kingdom and I would like to personally assure that we stand firmly with by her and her people at this time."

Speaking about whether Britain could be drawn into a war with Russia, he said it was important to "establish the facts".

Earlier, US President Joe Biden informed the G7 and NATO partners that the missile explosion in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. It became known that US intelligence confirmed the strike by Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland "a deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation." The United States, Estonia, and Lithuania have declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting on the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the army's combat readiness. NATO Secretary General Jens noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, on November 16, Stoltenberg will gather the ambassadors of the alliance member countries for an emergency meeting to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that the President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and is convening the National Security Council.

It was also reported that due to the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will initiate a coordination meeting with the leaders of the member states of the European Union, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

On the night of November 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland emphasized that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.