There are no signs of deliberate attack on Poland, it could have been air defense missile, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda said there were "no signs" that the missile that fell in Poland on Tuesday was a "deliberate strike" on the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

"There are no signs that this was a deliberate attack on Poland. Most likely, it was a Russian-made S-300 missile. At the moment, we have no evidence that it was a missile launched by the Russian side," the Polish leader said.

He added that there are "many signs" that it was an air defense missile that "unfortunately fell on the territory of Poland."

